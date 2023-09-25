'Return' the road you 'took back', Visva-Bharati university requests Mamata Banerjee

The Visva-Bharati University, a central varsity in West Bengal’s Santiniketan, has requested Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to “return” a road that she “took back” before the assembly elections in 2021.

In a letter written to the chief minister, Bidyut Chakrabarty, vice chancellor, has stated that the road taken back in 2021 was put under PWD’s control.

The university, recently, received Unesco’s world heritage inscription. “In view of the Santiniketan’s recognition as a World Heritage Site, we have now greater responsibility to safeguard this heritage site. Under these circumstances, I earnestly request you to help us maintain the Ashram area to retain the tag for us and also for the posterity (sic),” Chakrabarty stated.