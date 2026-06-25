Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

RG Kar case: Calcutta High Court expresses displeasure at CBI's probe into conspiracy angle

It observed that the probe has been continuing since October, 2024, and it expects that a "final shape to the investigation should be granted forthwith".
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 14:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 June 2026, 14:59 IST
India NewsCBIWest Bengalcalcutta high court

Follow us on :

Follow Us