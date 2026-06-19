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RG Kar case: CBI questions two ex-Kolkata Police DCPs, former Police Chief summoned next week

Three senior IPS officers were suspended for their alleged mishandling and dereliction of duty during the initial phase of the investigation into the crime.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 14:14 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 14:14 IST
West BengalIndiaCrimeKolkata

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