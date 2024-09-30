R G Kar Case in SC LIVE: Bengal junior doctors to resume 'cease work' after hearing today
Hello reader, as Durga Puja nears, the clamours of justice coming out of Kolkata over the rape and murder of a doctor at R G Kar have not died down, contrary to what CM Mamata Banerjee might have desired - given that she urged people to return to festivities. Today, the Supreme Court is slated to resume hearing the matter, after it noted that the CBI report into the matter has been very disturbing. Meanwhile, a day ahead of the matter being heard in the top court, rallies were taken out to demand security at hospitals. Junior doctors have also said they'll resume 'cease work' after the hearing today. Track the latest from the R G Kar case only with DH!
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 03:40 IST
Day before SC hearing on rape-murder case, Kolkata CP visits R G Kar hospital
Sources said that the commissioner took stock of the security system at the hospital, spoke to the police personnel present there, and went to the emergency department.
Day before Supreme Court hearing on RG Kar case, medics take out rallies demanding security at hospitals
The rallies were organised from R G Kar hospital, Sagore Dutta Hospital, SSKM Hospital, Calcutta Medical College, and Jadavpur in south Kolkata.
Junior docs in Bengal to resume 'cease work' after Supreme Court hearing of R G Kar case on Monday
Junior doctors of West Bengal on Saturday night said that they would decide on resuming total 'cease work' in medical colleges after observing the state government's submission on their safety and security at workplaces during the hearing.
Published 30 September 2024, 03:32 IST