R G Kar Case in SC LIVE: Bengal junior doctors to resume 'cease work' after hearing today

Hello reader, as Durga Puja nears, the clamours of justice coming out of Kolkata over the rape and murder of a doctor at R G Kar have not died down, contrary to what CM Mamata Banerjee might have desired - given that she urged people to return to festivities. Today, the Supreme Court is slated to resume hearing the matter, after it noted that the CBI report into the matter has been very disturbing. Meanwhile, a day ahead of the matter being heard in the top court, rallies were taken out to demand security at hospitals. Junior doctors have also said they'll resume 'cease work' after the hearing today. Track the latest from the R G Kar case only with DH!