RG Kar fallout: People’s outpour of anger may turn a new leaf in Bengal’s politics, say observers

He noted that a sense of "deep-seated and compounded anger" among ordinary people has elevated their public retort beyond the 2013 Shahbag protests in Bangladesh, highlighting that there is "no communal angle involved here." He continued, "The demand for justice for the victim and her kin has spilled over into demands for the security of women in all levels of public and private spaces. This entails challenging well-entrenched social norms, with which the middle class is quickly identifying. The shunning of political insignias across the spectrum reflects the disillusionment with the parties and the ideologies they represent." Maidul Islam, a professor of Political Science at the Centre for Studies in Social Sciences, Kolkata, views the so-called apolitical protests as stemming from a "deeper crisis of representation" for the urban Bengali who has been excluded from political decision-making and left at the mercy of "lumpen" local satraps.