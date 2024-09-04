RG Kar hospital's ex-principal Sandip Ghosh moves SC against Calcutta HC order

He claimed that the HC made a comment linking the incident of rape in the hospital to corruption unnecessarily and without any basis and substance.

In its order on August 23, the high court had directed for a CBI probe into the alleged corruption charges against Ghosh.

Prima facie, serious violations and irregularities seem to be committed by Ghosh, the high court had said, directing the CBI probe.

The Supreme Court had earlier taken suo motu cognisance of the brutal and horrific incident of the rape and murder of the 31-year-old trainee PG doctor. It had also questioned the state government's move to shift Ghosh from RG Kar College and Hospital. His appointment in another college after the incident had also sparked country wide outrage.

The court also slammed the delay in the registration of the FIR and inconsistencies in the timings regarding the entries for unnatural death of the victim.

The CBI in its status report, filed before the Supreme Court, said that the crime scene, at the RG Kar Medical and College Hospital, was altered.

The court had also noted the state police told the parents that it was a suicide initially, but later on said it was a murder. The bench had then also questioned how the police were unaware of 7,000 strong mob attacking the hospital premises subsequently on August 14.