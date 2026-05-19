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RG Kar victim's neighbour moves Calcutta High Court claiming his house was vandalised after poll result

Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya turns down the request for an immediate hearing on protection of witness and asks for petition to be filed and listed as per serial.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 07:45 IST
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RG Kar victim’s mother Ratna Debnath.

RG Kar victim’s mother Ratna Debnath.

Credit: X@vinushareddyb

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Published 19 May 2026, 07:45 IST
West BengalIndiaElectionsHigh CourtCalcuttavictimpoll result

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