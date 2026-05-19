<p>Kolkata: A neighbour of the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder victim moved the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday, claiming that he was a prosecution witness in the case and that his house was vandalised following the West Bengal Assembly election result.</p>.<p>The lawyer of Sanjib Mukherjee prayed for permission to file a petition and an urgent hearing seeking protection.</p>.<p>Refusing an urgent hearing, Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya, before whose bench the matter was mentioned, asked Mukherjee's lawyer to file the petition and serve notice to the parties.</p>.More arrests will follow: RG Kar victim's parents hail West Bengal govt move, see fresh hope for justice.<p>The court said the matter will come up for hearing as per the serial listing.</p><p>Mukherjee's lawyer claimed before the court that he was a prosecution witness in the rape-murder case in which one person -- Sanjay Roy -- was found guilty and sentenced to imprisonment for life by the Sealdah sessions court.</p>.<p>The R G Kar hospital rape-murder victim's mother has been elected to the West Bengal Assembly on a BJP ticket in the recently concluded election in the state.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | RG Kar rape-murder victim's mother faces TMC protests for 'influencing voters' in booth