Ritabrata Banerjee claims support of 64 rebel TMC MLAs in West Bengal Assembly

<p>Adding fuel to the split in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tmc">Trinamool Congress</a> (TMC) Leader of Opposition in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west%20bengal">West Bengal Assembly</a>, Ritabrata Banerjee, on Friday claimed that his faction had 64 supporters, which constitutes over two-thirds of the party's Assembly strength. </p><p>Banerjee said that all 64 MLAs have submitted their names to the Speaker, adding that a floor test could be called to verify competing claims of support.</p><p>The remarks came after he attended the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected MLAs Debangshu Panda of the BJP and Swati Khandakar of the TMC in the Assembly, where he also hinted at the possibility of more legislators joining the rebel camp in the coming days.</p><p>"Just as the rebel MPs submitted their list to the Lok Sabha Speaker in Parliament, the rebel TMC MLAs also submitted their list to the Assembly Speaker. The number of MLAs with us currently stands at 64. If the Speaker feels it is necessary, he can order a floor test. We will prove our strength in how many MLAs are with us," Banerjee told the media.</p>.Dissident TMC faction to approach Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seek recognition as 'real TMC'.<p>The former TMC Rajya Sabha MP, who heads the "New TMC" bloc in the West Bengal Assembly said he expected greater clarity on his camp's strength by early next week.</p><p>"Whether the number increases or not, we will know by Monday or Tuesday," he said.</p><p>Banerjee declined to comment on individual legislators, including senior TMC leader and former Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim, whose recent interactions with rebel leaders have fuelled speculation about his political future.</p><p>"I will not speak about individuals. I will speak in terms of numbers. Whatever has to be seen will be seen when the Assembly session begins," he said.</p><p>The speculation around Hakim increased after he met Banerjee and rebel MLA Sandipan Saha inside the Assembly premises earlier this week. </p><p>His absence from the Assembly on Thursday further added to the intrigue, though he has not publicly commented on the matter.</p><p>Banerjee called for the presence of newly elected MLA Khandakar's presence to not be interpreted as politcal allegiance. Her oath-taking was delayed after she suffered injuries in an accident. </p><p>"She is our MLA, and it was my moral responsibility to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Whether she supports our bloc or not is a separate matter," he said.</p>.TMC's turmoil continues: Kalyan wants Mamata to pick him or Abhishek; more MPs quit but some stay for 'Didi'.<p>The developments and widening cracks with the TMC come a day after senior MP Kalyan Banerjee criticised party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. </p><p>On Friday Ritabrata, without naming Abhishek, said Kalyan MP had echoed concerns that the dissident camp had been raising for some time.</p><p>"What he said individually is something we have been saying collectively for a long time," he said.</p><p>Ritabrata also launched a scathing attack on the functioning of the TMC's parliamentary party, alleging that MPs were denied the freedom to independently raise issues concerning their constituencies and were expected to rely on questions prepared by a centralised research team.</p><p>"I will not be surprised if more than 20 MPs are found to be associated with the rebellion. A Member of Parliament has a right to raise questions. But we were told that questions would come from a particular place or a research team. I did not submit a single question during my last Rajya Sabha session because I objected to that system," he claimed.</p><p>According to him, MPs were discouraged from framing their own questions and were expected to follow a centrally determined line, a practice he described as contrary to democratic norms.</p><p>The claims come after the TMC suffered a twin rebellion in the Assembly and Parliament.</p><p>On Monday, a group of 20 Lok Sabha MPs led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar claimed to have written to Speaker Om Birla seeking recognition as a separate bloc supporting the BJP-led NDA, triggering a split in the party's parliamentary ranks.</p><p>The parliamentary revolt had followed an upheaval in the West Bengal Assembly last week, where 58 of the TMC's 80 MLAs broke ranks with the party leadership and backed expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee as Leader of the Opposition instead of the party's official nominee, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay.</p><p>While the TMC has dismissed the dissident camp's claims as politically motivated and maintained that the party remains united under its leadership, the rebels have continued to press for recognition of their strength in both the Assembly and Parliament.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>