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Ritabrata Banerjee claims support of 64 rebel TMC MLAs in West Bengal Assembly

Banerjee said that all 64 MLAs have submitted their names to the Speaker, adding that a floor test could be called to verify competing claims of support.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 15:34 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 15:34 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCIndia PoliticsMamata BanerjeeAbhishek Banerjee

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