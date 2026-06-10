'Real TMC not merging with Congress', says LoP Ritabrata Banerjee; Mamata's side on same page with dissidents

<p>Expelled TMC MLA <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Ritabrata%20Banerjee">Ritabrata Banerjee</a>, who rebelled against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mamata%20banerjee">Mamata Banerjee, </a>claimed ownership of the Trinamool Congress on Wednesday, declaring that the dissident camp was the "real TMC" while rubbishing rumours of a merger with Congress.</p><p>"We are the real Trinamool Congress. We are not merging with the Congress," said Ritabrata outside state assembly while claiming leadership of 64 MLAs.</p><p>This comes as Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee met with top Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. The two also attended the INDIA bloc meeting in the national capital on June 8.</p><p>"The number of MLAs with us has already crossed 64. It may become 65 tomorrow when another MLA joins us. Naturally, we are the real Trinamool Congress. Who meets whom in Delhi is their matter and is immaterial for us," Ritabrata said targeting the former West Bengal CM.</p><p>The TMC is undergoing fragmentation as many party leaders have jumped ship following the assembly elections.</p>.Abhishek Banerjee holds meeting with Rahul Gandhi as TMC crisis deepens.<p>Apart from MLAs, Mamata is also losing Lok Sabha MPs to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). As many as 20 rebel MPs have already informed Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla about the formation of a separate parliamentary bloc under the leadership of Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and pledged support to the NDA.</p><p>When asked what would happen if Mamata Banerjee eventually decides to merge her faction with the Congress, Ritabrata said, "Tomorrow will answer tomorrow's questions. As of today, the number is 64 and counting."</p><p>Notably, a source from Mamata's faction has also dismissed the rumours of a merger calling the speculations 'baseless.'</p><p>"We have no such information. This is baseless," a senior TMC leader told PTI. Interestingly, Mamata had formed the TMC in 1998 after breaking away from the Congress party.</p>