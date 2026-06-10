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'Real TMC not merging with Congress', says LoP Ritabrata Banerjee; Mamata's side on same page with dissidents

This comes as Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee met with top Congress leaders in New Delhi.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 14:08 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 14:08 IST
India NewsBJPTMCIndia PoliticsMamata BanerjeeTrinamool Congress

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