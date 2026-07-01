Ritabrata Banerjee-led TMC rebel faction to meet EC, stake claim to party name, symbol and assets

<p>New Delhi: Rebel <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/tmc">Trinamool Congress</a> faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee will meet the Election Commission on Thursday and is likely to ascertain their right over the party, amid widening dispute over control of assets and the symbol.</p><p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a>-led camp has questioned the locus standi of the rebel group, citing the party Constitution and the decisions taken by the Chairperson to revamp the leadership by removing rebels from key positions.</p><p>Sources in the rebel group said a ten-member delegation led by Ritabrata has been granted an audience by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Election Commissioners Vivek Joshi and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu will also be present during the meeting.</p>.'Rebel' camp removes Mamata from TMC chairperson post, her faction calls it 'comedy show'.<p>Ritabrata said they had sought time from the EC following its recent organisational restructuring where the rebels "removed" Mamata as Chairperson and appointed Arup Roy in her place. Sources said rebels may press that it represents the "real" Trinamool and should be recognised as the legitimate organisational and legislative wing.</p><p>Claiming that they enjoy the support of a majority of the party's elected representatives and organisational functionaries, sources said the rebels are also likely to argue that they have a rightful claim over its name, election symbol and organisational assets.</p><p>Last week, the rebels had submitted documents to the Chief Electoral Officer in <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/kolkata">Kolkata</a> and separately communicated with the Election Commission, claiming to represent the real Trinamool Congress.</p><p>A leader aligned with the Mamata-led party said the meeting is "completely preposterous" and referred to EC norms which insist that only registered signatories from the respective parties can send letters seeking meetings with the poll body. None of these rebels are registered signatories and they cannot meet the EC on behalf of the Trinamool Congress, they said.</p><p>While over 60 of the 80 MLAs have aligned with the rebels, 20 of the 28 Lok Sabha MPs have said that they have merged with Nationalist Citizens Party of India.</p><p>Last month, Trinamool National General Secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/abhishek-banerjee">Abhishek Banerjee </a>met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla demanding disqualification of the 20 rebel MPs, explaining how they allegedly violated the anti-defection law.</p>