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Ritabrata Banerjee-led TMC rebel faction to meet EC, stake claim to party name, symbol and assets

Sources in the rebel group said a ten-member delegation led by Ritabrata has been granted an audience by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 16:06 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 16:06 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMC

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