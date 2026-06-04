Ritabrata Banerjee’s long road from CPM to Trinamool power play

<p>New Delhi: In November 2017, a West Bengal Police team camped in Delhi to apprehend a Rajya Sabha member from the state after a woman from North Bengal filed a complaint accusing the lawmaker of sexual exploitation.</p>.<p>The case was being investigated by the state CID, headed by senior IPS officer Rajesh Kumar, who ironically is now a BJP legislator.</p>.<p>Ritabrata Banerjee denied the allegations and described the police action as politically motivated. He also filed a counter-complaint, accusing the woman of extortion.</p>.<p>A few months earlier, in September 2017, the CPM had expelled Ritabrata for alleged anti-party activities, moral degeneration and having a lifestyle beyond his known means.</p>.<p>Fearing arrest, Ritabrata reportedly took refuge at the Delhi residence of a former Trinamool Congress MP who had defected to the BJP, before quietly leaving for a South Asian destination.</p>.From seeing Lenin in Mamata Banerjee to leading a rebellion against her: Ritabrata's long march to revolt.<p>He resurfaced in Mumbai a couple of months later to attend a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, of which he was a member.</p>.<p>The committee was then headed by TMC leader Derek O’Brien. The former quizmaster had replaced another close Mamata aide and former Railway Minister Mukul Roy, who was increasingly seen as moving closer to the BJP.</p>.<p>After returning to India and following a brief cooling-off period, Ritabrata joined the Trinamool.</p>.<p>Interestingly, Ritabrata was once regarded as a protégé of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya. The CPM stalwart played a key role in promoting him within the party and facilitating his entry into the Rajya Sabha at a relatively young age.</p>.<p>Ritabrata first came into the limelight in April 2013 when he and several colleagues from the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the CPM’s student wing, were arrested while organising a protest outside the Planning Commission in Delhi against Mamata and her then Finance Minister Amit Mitra.</p>.<p>The protest was over the death of a party worker in alleged police action in Kolkata.</p>.<p>After joining the Trinamool, Ritabrata was entrusted with responsibilities among tea garden workers in north Bengal, reflecting the party’s recognition of his grounding in Left politics. He later went on to head the TMC’s trade union wing.</p>.<p>He was subsequently elected to the Rajya Sabha in a by-election held to fill a vacancy.</p>.<p>When his Rajya Sabha term came up for renewal earlier this year, the party instead asked him to contest the Assembly elections. His Rajya Sabha seat was allotted to Babul Supriyo, the singer and former Union minister who had also crossed over from the BJP to the Trinamool.</p>.<p>Ritabrata won the Assembly election and now, with the support of a majority of Trinamool MLAs, has managed to become the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, sidelining Mamata’s choice for the post.</p>