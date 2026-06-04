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Ritabrata Banerjee’s long road from CPM to Trinamool power play

Ritabrata Banerjee denied the allegations and described the police action as politically motivated. He also filed a counter-complaint, accusing the woman of extortion.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 22:06 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 22:06 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian Politics

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