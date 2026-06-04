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Ritabrata had a 'chance encounter' with Suvendu Adhikari, 13 days later TMC split

It all began soon after the TMC faced defeat in the assembly polls and finally led to the first split in the 28-year-old party.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 04:37 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 04:37 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCMamata Banerjee

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