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RSS-backed employees' organisation holds 'sakha' activities in Left bastion Jadavpur University

This followed a rally by pro-RSS employees on Wednesday, during which participants carrying saffron flags marched from the Arts-Science intersection to Aurobindo Bhavan, raising slogans.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 07:12 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 07:12 IST
India NewsWest BengalRSS

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