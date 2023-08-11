RSS, BJP to hold organisational meetings in Kolkata this weekend

In a rare coincidence of events, while on one hand BJP national president JP Nadda has a tightly packed schedule in West Bengal over the weekend, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale have also reached the city on Friday for an organisational meeting, spread out over two days.
Representatives from three regions – Bihar region, Eastern region, and Assam region – are to participate in the two-day Sangh meeting that commences on Saturday morning, and concludes on Sunday evening.
“In a meeting around Diwali last year, it was decided that four visits (of the chief) will take place during July-August. The organisation has been focusing on issues of social importance. Development, issues concerning villages, and women, et cetera. The meeting will have a look, an assessment of the work,” a senior RSS representative in the region told Deccan Herald.
Around 60-70 delegates will be a part of the meeting, that’s taking place in Kolkata. While speculations are rife that the meeting also takes into account preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the RSS official, discarding the idea, said that the meeting comes as a part of the decisions taken much earlier. Bhagwat is expected to leave Kolkata on August 14, Monday.
What’s heating up the political discussions further is the BJP national president Nadda’s tightly-packed schedule over the weekend. Nadda, on Saturday, will attend the inaugural session of party’s panchayati raj sammelan that will have PM Narendra Modi’s virtual address, and will also meet party’s candidates – winners and contestants – of the recently concluded rural polls.
He will also meet “panchayat poll victims” and their families. Besides meeting the state BJP’s core-group of leaders on Saturday, his schedule also includes a meeting with around 100 people on Sunday, comprising party’s MPs, MLAs, and zila parishad members