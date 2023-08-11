RSS, BJP to hold organisational meetings in Kolkata this weekend

Representatives from three regions – Bihar region, Eastern region, and Assam region – are to participate in the two-day Sangh meeting that commences on Saturday morning, and concludes on Sunday evening.



“In a meeting around Diwali last year, it was decided that four visits (of the chief) will take place during July-August. The organisation has been focusing on issues of social importance. Development, issues concerning villages, and women, et cetera. The meeting will have a look, an assessment of the work,” a senior RSS representative in the region told Deccan Herald.