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'Rulers became killers': TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee fumes over attack on nephew Abhishek

According to the TMC, Abhishek had requested security before visiting the family of Sanju Karmakar, a victim of the post-poll violence.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 14:33 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 14:33 IST
BJPWest BengalIndiaTMCMamata BanerjeeAbhishek BanerjeeSuvendu Adhikari

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