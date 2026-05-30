<p>Former West Bengal Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/fir-lodged-against-ex-bengal-cm-mamata-banerjee-for-remarks-hurting-religious-sentiments-4017659">Mamata Banerjee</a> strongly condemned the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/they-want-to-kill-me-eggs-stones-hurled-at-abhishek-banerjee-during-visit-to-post-poll-violence-victims-families-in-bengal-4021696">attack on her nephew Abhishek Banerjee</a>, who was pelted with stones and eggs allegedly by locals during his visit to Sonarpur on Saturday. </p><p>Reacting to a video of the attack shared on X, the Trinamool Congress Chairperson called the ruling BJP "killers."</p><p>"RULERS BECAME KILLERS- shame on you BJP," she posted. </p>.<p>According to the TMC, Abhishek had requested security before visiting the families of victims of the post-poll violence, but the administration allegedly turned a blind eye. </p><p>"When warnings are ignored, security is compromised and violence unfolds in broad daylight, accountability cannot be evaded. The responsibility ultimately lies with those in power," the party's account posted tagging the Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. </p>.Police complaint filed against TMC's Abhishek Banerjee over social media post.<p>Following the attack, Abhishek claimed that there's a conspiracy to get him killed.</p><p>"Look what they have done to me. This was pre-planned. There is no police in the area. They want to kill me. I will not leave this place till the local police send their force and offer protection to the victims' families," he told reporters.</p><p>Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also condemned the violence, accusing the BJP of "vendetta politics and persecution."</p><p>"Strongly condemn the shocking attack on MP Shri Abhishek Banerjee in Sonarpur, as he went to meet the families affected by post-poll violence in the state. The deliberate lack of adequate police protection for a prominent Opposition leader speaks volumes about the BJP’s politics of vendetta and persecution," Kharge posted on X. </p>