Ruling TMC hails High Court relief to Abhishek Banerjee, Oppn reserves comments

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, "The judgement shows the central agencies have been hounding and harassing Banerjee, as he is one of the key forces behind the battle against BJP's communal and hatred-filled brand of politics."

"The court has restrained ED from harassing Abhishek further. He is helping in the probe and we know he will continue to assist the investigators. We all know real truth will come out," Ghosh said, adding TMC believes law will take its own course.