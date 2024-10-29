Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Sacks full of pigeons found on rice-laden truck in Bengal

Six such sacks were found on the vehicle and the total number of pigeons rescued was more than 100, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 11:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 11:24 IST
India NewsWest BengalTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us