Sacks full of pigeons found on rice-laden truck in Bengal

<p>Jalpaiguri (WB): The police have found six sacks full of pigeons on a truck laden with rice during a routine checking on a highway in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, the police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Two persons were arrested for violating norms as they should have brought the birds on a vehicle designated to transport livestock.</p>.<p>The pigeons were later released in a forest.</p>.Drunk man arrested for starting fire at petrol pump station for a dare.<p>During the naka checking on Monday, police personnel noticed movement inside a sack kept on a truck full of rice bags. During a search, pigeons were discovered in the sack.</p>.<p>Six such sacks were found on the vehicle and the total number of pigeons rescued was more than 100, police said.</p>.<p>The accused persons were taking the birds from Karandighi in Uttar Dinajpur district to Siliguri in Darjeeling district for selling.</p>.<p>The truck was brought to New Jalpaiguri Police Station and the forest department was informed.</p>.<p>The forest department officials took the pigeons and released them in a jungle. </p>