Sandeshkhali: CBI receives around 50 complaints on dedicated email ID on first day

New Delhi: The CBI has received around 50 complaints related to alleged land grab, atrocities on women and other crimes on the first day of launching a dedicated email ID for people to report such offences in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali village, officials on Friday said.

The central probe agency is now faced with the tough task of separating the wheat from the chaff by thorough scrutiny of the allegations before proceeding to register cases on the basis of complaints, they said.

The officials said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has already started the process of verification of each complaint received on its email ID and would start registering the FIR soon.

The sources said that many complaints pertaining to alleged land grab by politically influential persons have been received alleging that they had forcibly converted the agricultural lands into small fish farms, they said.

In addition, several complaints of alleged assault on women have also been received which are also being scrutinised for further action.