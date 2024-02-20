Sandeshkhali happenings have put 'humanity to shame': Anurag Thakur

The Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports said, "Sandeshkhali's message is going out in every street of West Bengal today that women are not safe, and Mamata ji's government is doing the work of suppressing the voice of the media."

He alleged the TMC government was "trying to strangle press freedom" in West Bengal. "How long will you suppress the media and women's voices? Why has law and order broken down under your government? Be it the rights of women or the media, work has been done to destroy them. This also brings a bad name to the country," he added.

Thakur was in Silvassa to attend a programme where sports kits were distributed to local youths. In his address at the programme, the Union minister said India aspires to host the Youth Olympics in 2030 and the Summer Olympic Games in 2036.

"Days are not far when India will host the Olympics. 'Modi hai to mumkin hai,' (With Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is possible) and we will make it possible. On one hand, we are on the path to become a developed nation and on the other, we are progressing in sports too," he said.

Thakur said the Modi government has increased the budget for sports four-fold to Rs 3,400 crore now from Rs 864 crore allocated by the then-Congress government in 2013-14.