'Sandeshkhali in every village': Malviya shares video of alleged TMC aide beating woman in Bengal

The Bhartiya Janata Party has levelled another grave accusation against the Mamata Banerjee led TMC government in West Bengal claiming that there are 'Sharia courts' running in the state.
BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), purportedly belonging to Chopra town of the eastern state. The video shows a man flogging two people, including a woman, in the middle of the road while several others watched it.
"The guy in the video, who is beating up a woman mercilessly, is Tajemul (popular as JCB in the area). He is famous for giving quick justice through his ‘insaf’ sabha," Malviya wrote in the post.
The BJP leader even went as far as to call Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee 'a curse for women.'
Malviya has accused Chopra MLA Hamidur Rahaman of being close aides with the man in the video.
"India must wake up to the reality of Sharia Courts in TMC run West Bengal. There is a Sandeshkhali in every village and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a curse for women," added.
Tagging the National Commission for Women in his post, Malviya said that there is no semblance of law and order in Bengal. "Will Mamata Banerjee act against this monster or defend him like she stood up for Sheikh Shahjahan?" he asked.
It is noteworthy that in the past as well, BJP has accused the state's TMC government of failed law and order and unleashing post-poll violence on the saffron party members.
On Friday, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari alleged that a female leader of his party's Minority Morcha was thrashed by TMC supporters in the Cooch Behar district. The party has demanded a CBI probe into the matter.
Published 30 June 2024, 13:42 IST