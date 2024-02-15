Sandeshkhali: Plea moved in SC for court-monitored CBI probe; transfer outside WB

The petitioner also sought a direction for providing compensation to the victims and said central para military personnel should be deployed for protection of the victims and witnesses.

Srivastava contended "deeply disturbing allegations" of sexual assault of the women of Sandeshkhali by the leaders of the ruling party of the state of West Bengal, are evident from a perusal of the relevant portions of the order by the Calcutta High Court on February 13, 2024.

"For quite some time now, three notorious criminals of the locality namely, S K Shajahan, Shiba Prasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar, all belonging to the ruling political dispensation, had been torturing the inhabitants of the area in various ways," the HC had said.

"The miscreants would take away women from the locality in the midst of night to their offices and sexually exploit them. No complaint was taken by the local police authorities. In fact, often the police would refer the complainant to the said Shiba," the HC had added.

The petitioner contended on January 05, 2024, when a team of Enforcement Directorate officers went to raid Sheikh’s house in Sandeshkhali in connection with alleged irregularities in the PDS scheme, the officers were attacked, leaving three of them badly injured. "Thereafter, very strangely, FIR was filed against the ED officials themselves by the state police," the plea said.

As per news report, at least five victims have claimed that they had faced the incidents of molestation by the accused persons but they kept silent out of fear, it added.

"The National Commission of Women has shockingly found in its enquiry that the police has filed complaints against the relatives of women victims instead of filing their complaints and that the said victims are being threatened by local police," it alleged.

There is more than a reasonable apprehension that the helpless victims will not get justice if the investigation is left to be conducted by the West Bengal Police due to the involvement of their own police officials and due to their utterly biased approach, it contended.