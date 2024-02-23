Sandeshkhali shows Sanatan Dharma eradication not statement but campaign: BJP's slams Opposition

Citing a new law passed in Karnataka which mandates that the state government will collect 10 per cent of the income of temples that have revenues of more than Rs 1 crore and the earlier comments of some DMK leaders in Tamil Nadu criticising 'Sanatan Dharma', he said all these developments, including the Sandeshkhali incident, show that the 'eradication of Sanatan Dharma is not merely a statement but a campaign'.