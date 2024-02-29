Sandeshkhali Live Updates | West Bengal Police arrested prime accused Sheikh Shahjahan this morning

TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates, accused of land grab and sexual assault under coercion in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, would forcibly take MNREGA wages from poor tribal families and torture them for voting against the party.

Complainants told a three-member NCST team, led by its Vice-Chairperson Ananta Nayak, that the West Bengal Police allegedly "protected" Shahjahan and his accomplices.

the panel has received more than 50 complaints of sexual harassment of tribal women and land grab by Shahjahan and his associates.