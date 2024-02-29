Sandeshkhali Live Updates | West Bengal Police arrested prime accused Sheikh Shahjahan this morning
The riverine Sandeshkhali area in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district -- situated on the borders of the Sunderbans, had been on the boil for more than a month with protests against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and strongman Sheikh Shahjahan. With Shahjahan's arrest, TMC has taken a much needed step to ensure justice to several women who accused him of sexual harassment and land grab. Follow latest updates on Sandeshkhali with DH.
Last Updated 29 February 2024, 03:12 IST
Highlights
"Due to the continuous agitation by BJP, this government was compelled to arrest Sheikh Shahjahan", BJP's state president Suvendhu Adhikari reacts to the arrest, takes credit for sustained agitations
"Despite multiple protests across the nation, the Modi Govt NEVER arrested Brij Bhushan Sharan. In fact, he even continues to be a Lok Sabha MP of the BJP despite all his crimes," Saket Gokhale said, highlighting differences between TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and PM Modi
What were National Commission for Scheduled Tribes' observations on the case?
TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates, accused of land grab and sexual assault under coercion in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, would forcibly take MNREGA wages from poor tribal families and torture them for voting against the party.
Complainants told a three-member NCST team, led by its Vice-Chairperson Ananta Nayak, that the West Bengal Police allegedly "protected" Shahjahan and his accomplices.
the panel has received more than 50 complaints of sexual harassment of tribal women and land grab by Shahjahan and his associates.
We follows 'rajdharma' in an administrative manner: TMC MP Santanu Sen
"We had taken action against Partha Chatterjee and Jyotipriya Mallick, and similarly, we have taken action against Shibu Hazra and Uttam Sardar and now Sheikh Shahjahan has been arrested. Abhishek Banerjee had said that the Police were unable to arrest him due to the court's stay order. He has been arrested within 3-4 days of the removal of the stay order. On one side, accused leaders openly move in BJP-ruled states and on the other side our administration doesn't spare accused TMC leaders if there is evidence against them. BJP should learn 'rajdharma' from the TMC."
"Due to the continuous agitation by the BJP, this government was compelled to arrest Sheikh Shahjahan. The government was in denial mode. They were not even accepting that anything as such had happened. I had already said that we would compel the government to arrest Sheikh Shahjahan. Today, due to the agitation of the BJP and the women of Sandeshkhali, government and Mamata Banerjee are compelled to arrest Sheikh Shahjahan."
Absconding Trinamool Congress leader and strongman Sheikh Shajahan has been arrested.
The police apprehended him reportedly from the Minakhan area in West Bengal. He has been accused in sexual violence cases registered against him by several women residing in Sandeshkhali
