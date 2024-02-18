Sandeshkhali violence: Bengal govt removes Barasat Range DIG

Kolkata: In a major reshuffle in its IPS cadre, the West Bengal government removed senior officer Sumit Kumar from the post of DIG (Barasat Range) and made him DIG (Security), an official said.

Kumar was replaced by DIG (Malda Range) Bhaskar Mukherjee, he added.

Kumar's removal came after recent incidents of violence in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district although senior officials in the state government described it as a "routine shuffle".