SC confirms order of protection from arrest to accused in WB poll violence case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has confirmed its earlier order granting protection from arrest to 13 people accused of killing a political leader during the 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal.

A bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and Sudhanshu Dhulia noted that the accused had cooperated during the investigation and were now appearing in the trial proceedings.

The top court had on November 25, 2022 ordered that no coercive steps shall be taken against the accused if they cooperate with the investigation.

Confirming the earlier order, the bench disposed of the plea, saying "The petitioners shall continue to cooperate during the trial and shall appear regularly before the trial court until exemption is granted on reasonable grounds."