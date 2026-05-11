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SC sets two-month deadline for NIA probe into ‘gherao’ of judicial officers

The court had taken suo motu cognisance of a letter from the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court detailing the harrowing events of the night of April 1.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 15:52 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 15:52 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtNIAIndia Politicscalcutta high courtgherao ministerjudicial officers quarters

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