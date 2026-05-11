SC sets two-month deadline for NIA probe into ‘gherao’ of judicial officers

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Monday asked the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-investigation-agency-nia">National Investigation Agency (NIA)</a> to complete its probe into the April 1 violence in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal's</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/malda">Malda district</a>—in which a mob confined seven judicial officers for nine hours—within two months.</p>.<p>A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said the NIA should file its report before the court of competent jurisdiction after completing the investigation. </p>.<p>During the hearing, the bench asked Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, "What is the position of the investigation? Is it complete?"</p>.<p>He said he would file a detailed status report. "We are, however, of the view that let the NIA complete the investigation at the earliest, preferably within a period of two months...," the bench said. </p>.‘Gherao’ of judicial officers: SC permits NIA to file chargesheet in West Bengal court.<p>Last month, the bench permitted the NIA to file its charge sheet upon completion of the investigation in the case.</p>.<p>The court had taken suo motu cognisance of a letter from the Chief Justice of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/calcutta-high-court">Calcutta High Court</a> detailing the harrowing events of the night of April 1, when seven judicial officers, including three women, and a five-year-old child were held captive by a mob for over nine hours without food or water.</p>