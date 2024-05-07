SC stays Calcutta HC's order cancelling appointment of 25,000 teachers and non-teaching staff

New Delhi: In a big relief to the Mamata Banerjee government during the ongoing general elections, the Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the April 22 Calcutta High Court order, which cancelled the appointment of over 25,000 teachers and non-teaching staff, in state-run and state-aided schools of West Bengal.

The top court, however, allowed the CBI to continue with its investigation into the recruitment scam but restrained it from taking any coercive against either the candidates or the officials.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra also questioned the West Bengal government, as to why OMR sheets and scanned copies of answer sheets had been destroyed.

"You were duty-bound to maintain the documents in digitised form. Now, it is obvious that there is no data," the bench told the state counsel.

The bench also observed, "The public job is so scarce. Nothing remains if the faith of the public goes. This is systemic fraud."

After hearing the counsel, the bench said the matter would require closer look to ascertain whether those appointment, which suffered from any taint, can be segregated.

If such segregation is possible then it would be wrong to set aside the entirety of the process, the bench pointed out.