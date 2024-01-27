SC stays proceedings in Calcutta HC on single-judge bench declaring division bench order 'illegal'

The Supreme Court on Saturday stayed all proceedings before the Calcutta High Court arising out of an unprecedented development wherein a single judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay declared a division bench's order as illegal.

Taking up the matter, registered as suo motu, a five-judge Constitution bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose decided to consider the matter on Monday.

"We are issuing notice to WB, original petitioner...We will stay all proceedings on the writ petition and Letter Patent Appeal as well as on order of CBI probe," the bench said.

The Centre led by Attorney General R Venkatramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta questioned the validity of the procedure where the division bench passed stay on the single bench's order without appeal.

"We don't want to make prima facie determination at this stage, sometimes in exceptional circumstances...it can be done," the bench said

Mehta said this can be done in case of hanging or demolition etc.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal for the West Bengal that it would be filing an appeal against the orders passed by the single judge on January 24 and 25, 2024 in the matter.

Mehta also said they would be filing a note to assist the court on procedure of law.

The unusual development in Calcutta High Court took place on January 25, a day after the larger bench stayed Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay's direction for a CBI probe into irregularities into MBBS admissions in West Bengal.