'Scene of political farce': BJP shares video of TMC leader hiding under bed to escape angry locals

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Concise summary of key highlights
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BJP alleges TMC leader hid under a bed after villagers demanded return of extorted housing scheme funds.
Key points
• Alleged extortion scheme
TMC leader Shahidul Miya allegedly extorted between Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000 from beneficiaries of government housing schemes.
• Public outrage erupts
Locals surrounded Miya's residence in Mathabhanga, forcing him to hide under a bed before police rescued him.
• BJP's political narrative
BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya framed the incident as evidence of TMC's systemic corruption and 'cut-money scam'.
• TMC denies involvement
The district TMC leadership denied any involvement in illegal money collection from villagers or traders.
• Repayment of extorted funds
Several locals in Mathabhanga and Namkhana received refunds of the 'cut money' they had paid to local toughs.
Key statistics
Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000
Amount extorted per beneficiary
45 villagers
Number of villagers refunded
Rs 5,000
Amount refunded per villager
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 04 June 2026, 09:48 IST