india

Security beefed up for Amit Shah's rally in Kolkata

The state administration had initially contested the BJP's rally at the venue where the ruling TMC holds its 'Martyrs' rally on July 21 each year.
Last Updated 29 November 2023, 05:18 IST

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police have taken all precautionary measures in view of Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah's public rally here on Wednesday, a senior officer said.

More than 1,000 police personnel along with senior officers in the rank of deputy and assistant commissioners would be on duty in the Esplanade area where Shah is set to address the mega rally.

"We have taken elaborate measures to ensure that Shah's rally is conducted peacefully. There will be senior police officers supervising the security arrangements," the Kolkata Police officer told PTI.

In terms of security arrangments, the venue has been divided into six zones which will be under the vigilance of six deputy commissioners, he said, adding that assistant commissioners and other police personnel will assist DCs.

An elaborate arrangement has been made to keep the traffic movement smooth across the city though R R Avenue, Dorina Crossing, Bentinck Street and Waterloo Street will remain closed for a few hours in view of the mega rally.

"We advised people to avoid roads in the central part of the city between 11:30 am and 4:30 pm," he added.

However, the Calcutta High Court, both in a single bench and division bench, permitted the saffron party's event.

(Published 29 November 2023, 05:18 IST)
