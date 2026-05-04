'Seen this playbook': Rahul Gandhi echoes Mamata Banerjee's 'vote-chori' allegation in West Bengal

<p>New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/kerala/kerala-assembly-elections-2026-state-has-udf-govt-with-vision-to-harness-talent-potential-rahul-gandhi-3990624">Rahul Gandhi </a>on Monday night claimed that the elections in Assam and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/west-bengal-assembly-election-results-2026-jhal-muri-defeats-chop-muri-3990975">West Bengal</a> were "stolen" by the BJP with the support of the Election Commission, saying they have seen the "playbook" before in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.</p><p>In a late night post on 'X' after he spoke to Trinamool Congress' Mamata Banerjee and DMK's MK Stalin, Rahul said, "Assam and Bengal are clear cases of the election being stolen by the BJP with the support of the EC. We agree with Mamata-ji. More than 100 seats were stolen in Bengal."</p>.<p>"We have seen this playbook before: Madhya Pradesh. Haryana. Maharashtra. Lok Sabha 2024 etc. Chunav chori, Sanstha chori, ab aur chaara hi hya hain! (election theft, institutional theft -- what other option is left now)" he said.</p>.West Bengal assembly elections 2026 | BJP breaches Mamata's citadel: Full list of winners .<p>In West Bengal, ruling Trinamool Congress was decimated while the ruling BJP won over 200 seats while in Assam Congress was reduced to 19 seats while the saffron party retained power winning 82 seats.</p><p>Incidentally, Rahul had accused Trinamool Congress and Mamata of being corrupt and helping the BJP. Rahul had acknowledged that he spoken to Mamata, who was also defeated in her sitting seat, after the results were out though Congress confirmed that he spoke to her.</p><p>Earlier, he had claimed that there was "vote chori" in Lok Sabha elections in at least 100 seats which helped the BJP retain power. He had also alleged "vote chori" in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana also.</p>