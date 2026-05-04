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'Seen this playbook': Rahul Gandhi echoes Mamata Banerjee's 'vote-chori' allegation in West Bengal

Prior to results, Rahul had accused Trinamool Congress and Mamata of being corrupt and helping the BJP.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 17:03 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 17:03 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalRahul GandhiTMCMamata BanerjeeWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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