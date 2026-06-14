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Senior TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay says he is with rebel camp, backs advisory role for Mamata Banerjee

The developments marked a fresh setback for the Mamata Banerjee-led faction as rebel MPs prepared to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday to seek recognition as a separate parliamentary bloc.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 13:11 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 13:11 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCIndia PoliticsMamata BanerjeeSudip Bandyopadhyay

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