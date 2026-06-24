Several workers feared trapped as under-construction warehouse collapses in Kolkata

<p>Several people are feared to be trapped under the rubble after an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/warehouse">under-construction warehouse</a> in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kolkata">West Kolkata's Taratala area</a> collapsed, the police said on Wednesday afternoon.</p>.<p>Four people have been rescued so far, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kolkata-police">Kolkata police</a> said.</p>.<p>An officer said, "The roof of the warehouse located on the Transport Depot Road near Brace Bridge in the Taratala area collapsed around noon. Our officers have reached the spot."</p>.<p>"Some people were working at the site at the time of the incident. We fear that quite a few people may be trapped under the debris," the officer said.</p>.Spoke to her on Monday morning: Kolkata woman recalls last call with daughter killed in Lucknow fire.<p>Kolkata Police personnel, Disaster Management Group, civil defence, and fire and emergency services teams were seen carrying out rescue operations at the site, the PTI reported.</p>.<p>Army officials were also seen aiding rescue operations, while cranes and heavy equipment lifting machinery were deployed at the site to remove the collapsed iron beams.</p>.<p>Control room numbers -- 1070, 8697981070, 033-22143526/22535185 -- of the Disaster Management Group have opened at the state secretariat for the incident.</p>