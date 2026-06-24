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Several workers feared trapped as under-construction warehouse collapses in Kolkata

Army officials were also seen aiding rescue operations, while cranes and heavy equipment lifting machinery were deployed at the site to remove the collapsed iron beams.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 09:32 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 09:32 IST
India NewsKolkatawarehouseunder-construction buildingcollapsed

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