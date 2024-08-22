Several godowns gutted as major fire breaks out in Kolkata's Lohapatty area

Kolkata: Several warehouses were gutted as a major fire broke out in Kolkata's Lohapatty area in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

Twenty fire engines fought the blaze, which broke out around 1.30 am, for around seven hours to bring it under control, they said.

The fire first broke out at a godown that stored plastic materials, and then spread to the adjoining warehouses in the congested locality near Maniktala, taking a devastating shape, they said.