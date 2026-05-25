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Shaven heads, handcuffs, rope marches: Bengal police action against TMC strongmen triggers political buzz

Now, as the BJP government settles into office after dislodging the TMC from power, such police action is unfolding with unusual public visibility.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 17:04 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 17:04 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsTMCWest Bengal Police

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