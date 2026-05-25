<p>Kolkata: A shaven-headed accused being marched through streets in undergarments, a TMC strongman led through his own neighbourhood in handcuffs, and another party-linked local enforcer paraded with a rope tied around his waist – the images have flooded social media, fuelling fresh political chatter in Bengal's post-election landscape.</p><p>The police action against local TMC strongmen, many accused of enjoying political patronage under the previous dispensation, has evolved into something larger than a routine law-and-order exercise.</p><p>The dramatic visuals have fuelled discussion over whether the new administration is seeking to underline a larger point – that power equations in Bengal have shifted and those accused of treating the law as negotiable may no longer find protection.</p><p>For years, Bengal's political vocabulary had its own cast of local "dadas", neighbourhood strongmen whose influence often stretched beyond elections and party offices into everyday life.</p><p>Now, as the BJP government settles into office after dislodging the TMC from power, such police action is unfolding with unusual public visibility.</p><p>The first images came from north Howrah, where Akash Singh, arrested in connection with multiple cases, was seen being taken through public areas with a shaven head and clad only in undergarments. Videos quickly spread across social media, drawing widespread praise from many users who described the action as a long-overdue crackdown on alleged strongmen seen as operating with impunity.</p>.Falta verdict signals cracks in TMC social base as CPI(M) gains from drift of minority voters.<p>Shamim Ahmed, a local TMC leader arrested in connection with a post-poll violence case, was taken through roads from Shibpur tram depot towards his locality, as police conducted investigations into his assets and other activities.</p><p>Investigators who had earlier visited his residence were allegedly struck by what they described as expensive interiors and possessions worth several lakhs.</p><p>Locals claimed Ahmed's influence in the area was such that few openly questioned him. They referred to instances of unusual display of Ahmed's influence, including the alleged use of a residential building's rooftop for goat rearing- a practice many said reflected the atmosphere of unquestioned authority around him.</p><p>Meanwhile, in Sankrail, Sahin Molla alias Sunny – arrested in an alleged extortion case – was paraded through his locality with a rope tied around his waist.</p><p>Local residents claimed that Sunny functioned as a temporary home guard and allegedly used political proximity with the TMC and influence to build clout in the area.</p><p>The back-to-back episodes have generated intense political discussion, with supporters of the ruling dispensation projecting them as evidence of a tougher administrative approach against entrenched local networks of influence.</p><p>The BJP government, since assuming office, has repeatedly emphasised a "fear out, trust in" governance message, and spoken of a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption and criminality.</p><p>The administration has also undertaken action against alleged illegal constructions in several areas.</p><p>In Bengal's long political history, shifts in power have often altered local equations, but the current transition appears to be developing a distinct political vocabulary of its own.</p><p>From neighbourhood power centres to highly visible police action, many residents and supporters of the ruling dispensation see in these images an attempt to dismantle entrenched networks of local influence that, they allege, had flourished for years.</p><p>As the videos continue to circulate and generate discussion, sections of the public are increasingly viewing such crackdowns as a signal that a government elected on promises of stricter governance and tougher enforcement, is seeking to translate those assurances into visible action on the ground.</p>