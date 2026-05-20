'She can do whatever she wants, TMC has lost credibility': BJP's Samik Bhattacharya takes dig at Mamata

<p>Kolkata: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> BJP president Samik Bhattacharya on Wednesday took a swipe at former chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> over her vow to remove the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a>-led government at the Centre, claiming that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tmc">TMC</a> had lost credibility in the state.</p>.<p>Responding to Banerjee’s remarks, Bhattacharya said, "She can try, she has a lot of time. There is nothing to work on in Bengal. They have lost credibility; no one is with the TMC." </p>.TMC first family sends message of unity through ranks.<p>The BJP leader also claimed that the Trinamool Congress lacked organisational strength on the ground.</p>.<p>"There is no one in TMC even to remove BJP flags and put up TMC flags," he alleged. "She can do whatever she wants," Bhattacharya added.</p>