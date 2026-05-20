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'She can do whatever she wants, TMC has lost credibility': BJP's Samik Bhattacharya takes dig at Mamata

The BJP leader also claimed that the Trinamool Congress lacked organisational strength on the ground.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 16:47 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 16:47 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCMamata Banerjee

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