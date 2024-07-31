Shooting resumes in Kolkata studios after 2-day impasse ends

Kolkata: Shooting of Bengali television serials of the Bengal entertainment industry resumed in and around Kolkata on Wednesday after the indefinite cease work by directors ended following the intervention of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The buzz is back at studio floors after two days as directors, actors and technicians turned up for shoots.

A spokesperson of the West Bengal Motion Pictures Artists Forum told PTI that shooting of all TV serials in different studios began.

“Shooting of films and web series will also resume in a day or two. The two-day disruption caused a break in shooting schedules," he said.

Federation of Cine Technicians’ Workers of Eastern India (FCTWEI) President Swarup Biswas said the technicians will be present at shooting floors from Wednesday.

“We are thankful to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for taking the initiative to resolve the issue. As suggested by her, a high-powered committee will be formed consisting of (director) Goutam Ghosh, (actor) Prosenjit Chatterjee, minister Arup Biswas and others. The panel will address all the outstanding issues in a time-bound manner,” he added.