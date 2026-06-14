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Signature forgery case: CID conducts marathon questioning of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, Kunal Ghosh

The interrogation of Banerjee, however, continued more than seven-and-a-half hours.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 15:42 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 15:42 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCAbhishek BanerjeeKunal GhoshCID

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