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Signature forgery case: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee reaches CID headquarters for questioning

TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh is scheduled to appear before the CID officers at Bhaban Bhawan around 3 pm.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 08:19 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 08:19 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCIndia PoliticsTrinamool CongressAbhishek BanerjeeKunal GhoshCID

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