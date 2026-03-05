Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

SIR hits TMC’s core turf in Bengal; party banks on turnout surge, women and minority consolidation

Murshidabad alone has over 11 lakh voters under adjudication, the highest in the state, followed by Malda with around 8.3 lakh.
Last Updated : 05 March 2026, 07:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 March 2026, 07:19 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMC

Follow us on :

Follow Us