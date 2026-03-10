<p>Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> took her protests against SIR on a separate level on Tuesday when the TMC chief took to 'painting' the word 'SIR' and 'Vanish' on canvas. </p><p>Banerjee was at the fifth day of her protest against Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to convey her opposition to the alleged deletion of voters.</p>.<p>At the dharna stage in central Kolkata, Banerjee drew with colours on a green board placed on a stand. On the top of the drawing board, she wrote "SIR", while in the middle she wrote the word "Vanish" in white.</p>.Mamata alleges BJP distributing leaflets at her dharna site in Kolkata, directs TMC workers to catch and hand them to police.<p>The CM also drew several small irregular circles and then something like a map and later went on to whitewash parts of the green board, symbolising voters being erased from the electoral rolls.</p>.<p>The CM was seen drawing when the CEC was holding a press conference.</p>.<p>Banerjee has been <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/cec-threatened-bengal-govt-officers-at-meeting-false-bravado-unacceptable-mamata-banerjee-3925381">staging the protest since March 6</a> and said that the SIR conducted by the poll body has led to large-scale deletion of genuine voters in Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections. </p><p>Banerjee had on Monday accused CEC Gyanesh Kumar of threatening state officials during a meeting, and warned that "false bravado" by constitutional authorities was not acceptable.</p>