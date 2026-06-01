SIT to probe fake accounts of Lakshmir Bhandar scheme of TMC govt: WB CM Suvendu Adhikari

<p>Kolkata: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suvendu-adhikari">Suvendu Adhikari</a> on Monday said he has asked the state DGP to form a special investigation team to probe into alleged fake accounts of Lakshmir Bhandar, a women's cash transfer scheme of the previous <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tmc">TMC</a> government.</p><p>Addressing a press conference at the state secretariat Nabanna here, Adhikari said that a money laundering probe will also be conducted into the matter as it involves illegal cash transfers.</p><p>The chief minister also said it was found that men had availed of the women's financial assistance scheme during the erstwhile TMC government.</p>.30 lakh beneficiaries of TMC govt's 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme for women ineligible: CM Adhikari.<p>"Around 30 lakh Lakshmir Bhandar accounts are fake. I have asked the director general of police (DGP) to form an SIT to investigate the matter," the chief minister said.</p><p>He said that those who are questioning the 12-page verification form for the new BJP government's Annapurna Bhandar yojana, where the financial assistance to a woman beneficiary will be increased to Rs 3,000 per month, should take into account the instances of illegalities noticed in the erstwhile Lakshmir Bhandar scheme.</p><p>Some men have already been arrested for obtaining benefits of the welfare scheme by way of false claims, Adhikari said.</p><p>"We will break these illegalities at the grassroots level," he said.</p><p>The chief minister said that Annapurna Bhandar benefits will be released to a large number of women beneficiaries on Wednesday.</p>