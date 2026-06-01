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SIT to probe fake accounts of Lakshmir Bhandar scheme of TMC govt: WB CM Suvendu Adhikari

The chief minister also said it was found that men had availed of the women's financial assistance scheme during the erstwhile TMC government.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 10:04 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 10:04 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCSuvendu Adhikari

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