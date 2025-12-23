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Six from Bengal make death plea to President fearing detention after names 'deleted' from voter list

They submitted an application to Murmu through a poll official, who is also the SDO of Arambagh.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 18:55 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 18:55 IST
India NewsWest BengalDroupadi Murmu

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