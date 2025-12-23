<p>Kolkata: Six residents of Arambagh in West Bengal’s Hooghly district made a plea for death to President Droupadi Murmu on Monday, after their names were reportedly deleted from the electoral rolls following the SIR exercise, a senior official said.</p>.<p>They submitted an application to Murmu through a poll official, who is also the SDO of Arambagh.</p>.<p>The applicants, including a retired government school teacher, visited the SDO office and submitted their plea along with supporting documents, he said.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Battle for the ballot: How the SIR process shook West Bengal.<p>"All the six are residents of Ward No. 6 of Arambagh Municipality, where a total of 206 names were reportedly struck off from the list," the poll official said.</p>.<p>Among the applicants is Taibunnesa Begum, who had served as headmistress of Gochar Bhagwati Girls School, Goghat, for around 20 years, he said.</p>.<p>She claimed that her name was deleted from the list despite possessing pension papers and other official documents, including a passport, according to the official.</p>.<p>“We have submitted an application for voluntary death, as we cannot bear this suffering anymore,” Taibunnesa said, standing outside the SDO office.</p>.<p>The applicants were accompanied by local councillor Swapan Nandi.</p>.<p>Taibunnesa expressed apprehension that they would be sent to detention camps as their names were “deleted” from the voters’ list, following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.</p>.<p>“We would rather seek death than face detention,” she said.</p>.<p>Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been criticising the BJP over the SIR, had recently asserted at a poll rally that there will be no detention camp in Bengal.</p>.<p>Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4. </p>