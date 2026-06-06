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Sixty next-generation trains to be introduced for Kolkata Metro in five years: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The minister also said that the proposed bullet train services between Delhi–Varanasi and Varanasi–Siliguri were aimed at sharply reducing travel time.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 08:36 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 08:36 IST
India NewsAshwini VaishnawWest BengaltrainsSuvendu AdhikariKolkata Metro

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