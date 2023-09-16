Sourav Ganguly to start steel factory in Bengal

Ganguly, who is part of a delegation that accompanied West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her 12-day trip to Spain and Dubai, said that the factory would be complete in five to six months.

"I just take this opportunity to thank the chief minister as we are starting to build a third steel plant in Bengal. A lot of us believe that I only played the sport. But we started a small steel plant in 2007, and in five to six months, we will start building our new steel plant in Medinipore," Ganguly said.