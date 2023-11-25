Spanish delegation visits Bengal, state to sign MoU with Spain

Kolkata: The West Bengal government, through its higher education department, will sign a memorandum of understanding with Spain.

A high-level delegation from the European nation visited Kolkata on Friday. The delegation was led by the secretary general of the Instituto Cervantes, Madrid. The director general for the Promotion of Spanish Language Overseas, deputy head of mission, Embassy of Spain in India, and four other senior officers representing Spain were part of the delegation.

The visit follows Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s visit to Spain in September.

The delegation, which called upon the state’s chief secretary at Nabanna – the state secretariat, and met the education minister, earlier also interacted with students and teachers of Calcutta International School, Lady Brabourne College, and Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Culture.

The delegation discussed with government representatives possibilities of collaboration, especially in domains like training of teachers, and students’ exchange programmes in Spanish language. An official government note added that research, translation and publication work are also areas of likely coordination.

“They further expressed their keenness to work on (the) use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) along with the Centre of Excellence under the Department of Higher Education, Government of West Bengal,” the note added.

The state has assured the delegation a “complete assistance”, as learning Spanish will offer newer opportunities to state’s students and researchers across Europe, Latin American region, and North America.