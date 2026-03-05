<p>West Bengal Governor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/c-v-ananda-bose">CV Ananda Bose</a> resigned from his post on Thursday in Delhi, reports <em>PTI. </em></p><p>He served in the office for 3.5 years.</p><p>The state of West Bengal will be going to elections in April or May 2026. </p>.West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose gets death threat, police on high alert.<p>Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her 'shock and concern' regarding the news. </p><p>Shew wrote, "I am shocked and deeply concerned by the sudden news of the resignation of Shri C. V. Ananda Bose, the Governor of West Bengal."</p>.<p>She went on to say that she does not know the reason behind the resignation currently but speculated that 'some pressure from the Union Home Minister' propelled Bose to this step</p> <p>"The reasons behind his resignation are not known to me at this moment. However, given the prevailing circumstances, I would not be surprised if the Governor has been subjected to some pressure from the Union Home Minister to serve certain political interests on the eve of the forthcoming State Assembly elections. </p><p>"Union Home Minister just informed me that Shri R.N. Ravi is being appointed as Governor of West Bengal. He never consulted with me as per the established convention in this regard. Such actions undermine the spirit of the Constitution of India and strike at the very foundation of our federal structure. </p><p>"The Centre must respect the principles of cooperative federalism and refrain from taking unilateral decisions that erode democratic conventions and the dignity of States."</p>