SSC recruitment scam: Calcutta High Court undecided on granting bail to Partha Chatterjee, four others

While Justice Arijit Bandyopadhyay approved the bail of all the nine accused who appealed before the Bench, Justice Apurba Sinha Roy decided against granting bail to Chatterjee and four other former education department officials — Subiresh Bhattacharya, Ashok Saha, Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay and Shanti Prasad Sinha.