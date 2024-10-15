Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Stalemate deepens as Bengal junior doctors' hunger strike enters day 10

The doctors had hoped for a clear timeline from the state government to address their demands, but sources indicate that the administration was reluctant to commit to any deadlines.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 19:46 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2024, 19:46 IST
India NewsWest Bengal

Follow us on :

Follow Us