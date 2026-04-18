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Stereotyping & SIR hits Bengali-speaking migrant workers hard in West Bengal

Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 13:42 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 13:42 IST
Bangla migrantsNews Videosspecial intensive revision

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